Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that it will be broadcasting Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26 as part of its partnership with the British band.

Coldplay's highly-anticipated concerts in India are touted to be the biggest draw of 2025.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Accused Last Seen Near Bandra Railway Station, Search On, Says Mumbai Police.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

In a statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the move is aimed at redefining the future of entertainment by democratising access to high-quality experiences, enabling fans to experience this monumental event on every screen across the country.

Also Read | Drake's Tour Necklace With 250 Carats of Flawless Diamonds Takes His Love for Jewellery to New Heights.

“Hello to all our friends in India. We are delighted to announce that our concert from Ahmedabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling you to witness it from anywhere in India. We eagerly anticipate your presence and hope to explore your captivating country. We extend our warmest regards," said Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The streaming platform will provide high-quality visuals and an immersive experience, complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes content for subscribers.

“At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionized India's entertainment and sports consumption by delivering unparalleled immersive experiences.

“Our partnership with Coldplay underscores our unwavering commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences across the nation. By harnessing our advanced technology and extensive reach, we are breaking down barriers to privileged access to premium entertainment," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar - Sports.

Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)