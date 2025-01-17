Aubrey Drake Graham, widely known as Drake and flourishing under his Instagram handle, champagnepapi, stands as a towering figure in the music industry, celebrated for his talents as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has garnered attention not just for his music but also for his impressive collection of jewelry. Many women admire his penchant for acquiring Birkin bags, which he envisions for a future wife. Recently, he has been in the news due to a legal dispute with his record label. Mark Zuckerberg – a New Passion for Creativity: Exploring Limited Edition Luxury and Transforming His Fashion Sense.

Drake has formally filed a lawsuit against his label, alleging defamation stemming from the promotion of Kendrick

Lamar's track "Not Like Us." He argues that the label created a "false and malicious narrative" implying that he was a paedophile, a situation that threatens his safety. His legal team asserts that "UMG deliberately aimed to turn Drake into a pariah, making him vulnerable to harassment or worse." However, Universal Music Group has refuted these claims, stating that it would be "illogical" for the company to conspire against one of their own artists.

Drake's Love For Fine Jewellery (Photo Credits: File Image)

Drake and His New Necklace

Amidst these ongoing legal troubles, Drake is also making headlines for showcasing an eye-catching new piece of jewelry: an extravagant tour necklace boasting 250 carats of flawless diamonds.

To bring this custom masterpiece to life, Drake collaborated with the renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, celebrated for his luxurious designs. This stunning necklace commemorates Drake’s upcoming 2025 Anita Max Wynn tour, marking his return to performing in Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2017. The intricately crafted piece features a colorful, cartoon-inspired pendant that pays homage to the vibrant mascot of the tour. Weighing nearly three kilograms, the multicolored chain and pendant are encrusted with over 250 carats of sparkling diamonds, as reported by Hypebeast.

“I was thrilled to work with Drake on a pendant that represents his alter ego, especially after creating numerous owl-themed pieces for him,” the jeweler shared. “Much like the cartoon itself, this pendant carries deeper meaning. The back showcases all the dates for his Australian tour, revealing a hidden compartment with a three-dimensional depiction of Toronto’s skyline.”

The back of the jewelry also features a sleek panel engraved with an outline map of Australia, which discreetly opens to unveil a silver rendition of Toronto's most iconic landmarks, including the CN Tower and Rogers Centre.

Since launching his business in 2002, Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills has built a reputation for designing bold, diamond-centric pieces that challenge traditional fine jewelry standards. His stunning creations have attracted a loyal following among celebrities, including NBA stars and Rihanna. For instance, he designed the Los Angeles Rams ’Super Bowl LVI rings, which featured around 20 carats of white diamonds set in both white and yellow gold, complete with a hidden mini replica of SoFi Stadium. We can only imagine that Drake’s latest bling will make a striking statement, just like his other notable pieces, including heart-shaped diamonds and unique solitaires that he’s been collecting alongside his limited-edition Birkin bags for his future wife.

