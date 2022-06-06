Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) "Parampara", the first Telugu original series from Disney+ Hotstar, will return for a second season.

The streamer shared the news on Monday via its official Twitter page.

"Revenge comes back darker and stronger! The wait for the biggest rivalry is over. Get set for #ParamparaAgain. Season 2, coming soon, only on @DisneyPlusHS," read the tweet shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu.

Starring veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar, "Parampara" is a crime drama which narrates an epic tale of power, corruption and generational bad blood.

The show is backed by Arka Mediaworks Production, best known for the "Baahubali" film franchise.

The first season of "Parampara" debuted last December and also starred Naveen Chandra, Ishaan and Aakanksha Singh.

The streamer has yet to announce the release date of the series. PTI

