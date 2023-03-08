Rennervations, a four-part non-scripted series headlined by Marvel star Jeremy Renner, will arrive on Disney+ on April 12. The announcement comes just three months after the Hawkeye actor was critically injured in a snow plough accident. Sui Dhaaga China Release Date Confirmed! Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma's Social Drama to Arrive in Chinese Screens on March 31.

According to entertainment website Deadline, in the upcoming series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into creations that serve communities around the world. “I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it,” the 52-year-old actor said in a statement. Daredevil Born Again: Jon Bernthal Seemingly Confirms His Return as Punisher Following Reports of Him Appearing in Charlie Cox’s Marvel Disney+ Series.

A construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture, Renner along with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, travels the globe to recreate decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation centre, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

The globe-trotting series begins in the actor's hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India.

In this community-building experience across the world, he is joined by fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, Tick, Tick… Boom! actor Vanessa Hudgens, his "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" co-star Anil Kapoor, and singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra of "Encanto" fame. Kapoor, who shot for the series with Renner in Rajasthan's Alwar city last May, took to his official Instagram account to share the trailer of "Rennervations". "My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is (coming) to @DisneyPlus, April 12!" he wrote in the caption.

Commenting on his post, Renner said: "You were the best chaperone and host in the beautiful INDIA!" To which Kapoor replied, "@jeremyrenner And you were a delight to work and travel with!! To many more adventures!" In January, Renner suffered an accident while ploughing snow near his Reno home and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”. Initial reports said the actor was in “critical condition” but after surgery, he took to Instagram to update fans about his well being and thanked everyone for their thoughts during the difficult time. Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers on the show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)