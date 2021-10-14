New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) From her impromptu improvisations on the sets with Irrfan Khan to her non-stop peals of laughter with Shah Rukh Khan, actor Divya Dutta tells it all in her upcoming book, "The Stars in My Sky: Those Who Brightened My Film Journey", slated to be released on October 25.

In her second book, Dutta recounts her experiences with some of the stalwarts of Bollywood who played a significant role in her film journey.

"This book is to celebrate those whose work I grew up watching. And they are now an integral part of my life and some -- my peers and colleagues and directors -- who, when I look back, have held my hand when I stumbled... patted," said the National Award-winning actor, known for her roles in movies like "Veer Zaara", "Delhi-6" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag".

"It comprises my experiences with all these super talented people I truly love and admire. It is my little way of saying thank you for all those precious moments. Thank you for being there and thank you for being YOU. You are the stars in my sky," she added.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), includes Dutta's memorable experiences and interactions with some of the biggest names in the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Yash Chopra.

The book's foreword is written by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"It was my great privilege to have been in her company in front of the camera, and I do look forward to meeting her again in this new venture of hers. My very best wishes to her and may she continue to enchant us with her most impactful presence," the Hindi cinema veteran, who has worked with Dutta in films like "Baghban" and "Veer Zaara", writes.

According to the publishers, "The Stars in My Sky" is not only about the deep impact these experiences had on the actor, but also "about how they defined the trajectory of her career".

"She talks about the inspiration they have been in her life through their immersive interactions, through what they did for her, and what she learnt from them," they said in a statement.

Dutta's debut book, "Me and Ma", released in 2017, was a tribute to mother-daughter relationships, inspired by the 44-year-old actor's own relationship with her mother, Dr Nalini Dutta.

