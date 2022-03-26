Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): American rapper Doja Cat suggested that she's quitting music in a series of tweets in which the 26-year-old star expressed her frustration, going so far as to change her Twitter handle to 'I Quit'.

"it's gone and i don't give a f-k anymore i f-kin quit i can't wait to f-king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," Doja wrote on Friday.

"Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f-king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f-king nightmare unfollow me," she added.

She also wrote in a previous tweet, "This s--t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

During her tour through South America, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, had to cancel her show at Paraguay's Asuncionico festival on March 22 due to a storm causing intense flooding, she said.

After tweeting about her March 24 show in Brazil, fans from Paraguay said it seemed like she doesn't care about their country.

One fan tweeted, "Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!"

Doja simply replied further down the Twitter thread, "I'm not sorry."

She said the hate she received on social media for cancelling the show over safety concerns put pressure on her.

Miley Cyrus also had to cancel her headlining set at the festival in Paraguay scheduled for March 23.

She shared a video on the day she was meant to perform of lightning striking her plane, writing with the video, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing." Later in the day, she apologised to fans in another tweet, writing, "I wish I could've STAYed & performed for all of my fans in Paraguay. Please STAY safe. I love you." She accompanied the tweet with a video of her singing her single "Stay," dedicating the a cappella performance to Paraguay and thanking them for making it No. 1 in the country." (ANI)

