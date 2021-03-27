Los Angeles, Mar 27 (PTI) Actor Don Cheadle will serve as a narrator on ABC's upcoming reboot of "Wonder Years".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Avengers: Endgame" star will portray the adult version of the show's lead character, Dean, to be played by Elisha "EJ" Williams.

The rebooted series is about a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968.

It follows 12-year-old Dean, an inquisitive and hopeful kid coming of age in a turbulent time and trying to figure out his place both within his family and in the larger world.

Cheadle's adult version of Dean is a new grandfather looking back on his childhood.

"Wonder Years" will also feature Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh as Dean's parents and Laura Kariuki as his older sister.

The original drama series ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993 in which Daniel Stern had served as the narrator.

Fred Savage, who played the lead role in the show, is directing the reboot with the pilot episode being penned by Saladin K. Patterson.

Savage and Patterson are also executive producing the series alongside Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment.

