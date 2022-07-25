South Korea's biggest blockbuster of 2022, The Roundup, is already getting the sequel treatment. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the third instalment of the series, The Roundup: No Way Out, which reunites Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee) and director Lee Sang-yong, began production last week. Alienoid Outperforms Minions: The Rise of Gru at Korean Box Office.

After joining the Regional Investigation Unit to take on a fresh crime plot, Lee's beefed-up detective Ma Seok-do continues his gritty action adventures in the new film. Lee Jun-hyuk, the villain of the upcoming movie, will be played by Korean leading man Lee Joon-hyuk (Along with the Gods), who joins the franchise. Japanese actor Aoki Munetaka will also appear as the yakuza figure Riki. Duranga: Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah To Come Up With Romantic-Thriller Series Based on Korean Show Flower of Evil.

With the release of the 2017 film The Outlaws, which introduced Lee's tough-as-nails investigator Ma Suk-Do as he fought to retain control over Seoul's Chinatown neighbourhood amid brutal gang wars, the Roundup franchise was born. The movie, which made $53 million, was warmly welcomed by both critics and aficionados of the genre.

In the follow-up, The Roundup, directed by Lee Sang-yong, the action was set in Vietnam, where Don Lee's detective decamped in order to extradite a suspect but wound up becoming involved in the hunt for a serial abduction and murderer. With nearly $100 million in revenue since its May release, the movie has established a new high-water record for South Korea's post-pandemic theatrical box office (Top Gun: Maverick is in a distant second place in the nation's annual standings with $52 million).

Kim Min-jae (Peninsula, The Battleship Island) will portray Ma Seok-right-hand do's man in The Roundup: No Way Out, and Lee Beom-su (Operation Chromite, The Beauty Inside) will play Inspector Jang Tae-soo of the Regional Investigation Unit. The production also enlists actors Jun Suk-ho (Miss & Mrs. Cops, Kingdom) and Ko Kyu-phil (The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey, Crash Landing on You) to play Ma Seok-unusual do's companions.

Produced by Big Punch Pictures, Hong Film, and B.A. Entertainment, The Roundup: No Way Out is similar to its predecessor in that ABO Entertainment is in charge of distribution in Korea. The movie's shooting will go on until November, and a target release date of 2023 has already been established.

