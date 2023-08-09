Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the first song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ from the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a teaser of the song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read | Kushi Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Embark on Romantic Journey in Shiva Nirvana’s Movie (Watch Video).

Sharing the video, she wrote, “@pooja___dreamgirl ke aashiqon, phir se bajega sabke #DilKaTelephone. Song Out Tomorrow!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvuz7SWN4sN/

Also Read | Love Me Again’ Song: BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, Transforms into Stylish Heartbroken Lover in Retro-Style (Watch Video).

In the video, Ayushmann and Ananya can be seen showing their moves on the beat of the song.

As soon as the news was announced, the actor’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, the makers on Monday unveiled a new poster.

Taking to Insta, Ayushmann treated fans with a new poster and captioned it, “@pooja___dreamgirl ek tyohaar hai, uske aashiq hazaar hai!”

The latest poster of ‘Dream Girl 2’ showcased Ayushmann Khurrana a.k.a Pooja’s enchanting charm, captivating Aashiqs everywhere.

Ayushmana presents a glamorous avatar in an enticing lehenga and dazzles as Pooja. The beautiful Pooja, poses like a princess with a flowing lehenga, while her lovesick army of boys is seen smiling from ear to ear.

The poster also features Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot - they've all joined the celebration to compose a musical melody of laughter that'll resonate through the ages and across the nation.

Ayushmana also dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)