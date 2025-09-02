Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 102.55 crore on Kannada actress Ranya in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case, warning that her property could be seized if the amount is not paid, officials said on Tuesday.

Ranya was taken into custody on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after being found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold upon her arrival from Dubai.

The DRI investigation revealed that she had travelled to Dubai four times in about 15 days and smuggled gold on those trips.

The agency has warned that non-payment of the fine could result in the seizure of her property.

Earlier, on August 11, Ranya Rao's stepfather, Ramchandra Rao, who had been sent on compulsory leave following arrest, was reinstated as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

In a government notification, the Karnataka Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms stated, "The order of compulsory leave with respect to Dr K Ramachandra Rao, IPS is hereby withdrawn and the officer is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded vacant post."

"The post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule II of the said rule," it added. (ANI)

