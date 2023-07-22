Actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Saturday, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming romantic song "Heeriye". Taking to Instagram, the Chup actor shared the teaser and captioned it, “They will meet again, a promise kept across lifetimes.” ‘Heeriye’ Music Video: Dulquer Salmaan To Feature in the Upcoming Romantic Track Crooned by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh; Song To Be Out on July 25 (View Poster).

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal and will be out on July 25. Known for her chartbusters like "Din Shagna Da", "Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan", "Sang Rahiyo", "Dear Zindagi" and "Ranjha" amongst others, Jasleen Royal has collaborated on a love song with Arijit Singh who is known for his innumerable romantic tracks like "Tum Hi Ho", "Channa Mereya" and "Kesariya" amongst others, generating immense anticipation and excitement for this musical association.

Talking about the song, Jasleen earlier said, “"Heeriye" is personally one of the most special songs of my career. It is my passion project that I have curated from scratch. From composing the tune, singing the track with Arijit to producing the music video and featuring in it, especially with Dulquer Salmaan, it has been an immensely exhilarating journey. Dulquer is not only an incredibly gifted actor but also an extremely sweet person, while I was excited and nervous the whole time, he made the entire process very easy and comfortable for me. I hope the audience accepts our labour of love with open arms.”

Dulquer earlier said, “Heeriye is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

The love song of the season is set to release on July 25, 2023.

