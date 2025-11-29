Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to make a return to the Malayalam film industry with his upcoming movie 'I'm Game'. The actor shared his first-look poster from the film.

After his impressive performance in 'King of Kotha', the actor will play the lead role in the upcoming film 'I'm Game'. It will be directed by Nahas Hidhayath.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulqueer Salmaan shared the first look poster in which he was seen holding a gun while sitting on a red sofa. The actor is expected to play the role of a gangster in the film, as per the poster.

While sharing his first look from the film, the actor wrote "Homecoming". The action of the film is directed by Anbariv.

The actor's last outing in the Malayalam film industry was with the film 'King of Kotha'. It was directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut. It was released in 2023.

Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, with an ensemble cast of Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sajitha Madathil, Shanthi Krishna, Saran Shakthi and Anikha Surendran.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Tamil film 'Kaantha'. It was directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.

Set in 1950s Madras, the film explores the complex relationship between a filmmaker and his star, the creative highs, emotional turmoil, and professional rivalries that shape their stardom.

'Kaantha' was released in theatres worldwide on November 14. (ANI)

