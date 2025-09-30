Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, on Tuesday, offered prayers at the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgatsava Committee pandal in South Kolkata.

He was joined by his wife, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, as the couple visited the puja on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Also Read | 'Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One' Trailer Out: Sony LIV's Tamil Thriller Starring Pasupathy Unveils a Gripping Story of Secrets, Guilt and Moral Dilemmas (Watch Video).

Dona Ganguly, while speaking to ANI about the celebrations, shared her excitement for the festive days ahead. With a smile, she wished everyone a "very, very, very happy puja." She explained that the family's plan for this year is simple.

"I wish everybody a very, very, very happy puja... Just pandal hopping, staying at home, a lot of friends are over... this is the plan. Puja comes every year, and we wait for it every year. We will see more pujas today and tomorrow," she said.

Also Read | Avika Gor Marries Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'; Glimpses From Couple's Star-Studded Wedding Out!.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja never fails to turn the streets of Kolkata into art every year, with pandals across the city surprising visitors with thought-provoking themes.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)