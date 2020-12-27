Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson treated his fans with a delightful picture of him and his daughter on Sunday (local time).

Christmas celebrations are still not over for 'The Rock' who is busy spending his quality time with his daughter Tiana. Taking it to Instagram, the 48-year-old actor posted a cute picture which features the star playing Barbie doll game with his youngest daughter.

With the post that accumulated four million likes within a few hours of being posted, Johnson wrote, "Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time," with laughing emoticon.

The actor who is seen holding a tight grip on the doll, jokes about the same and writes, "It's 5 o'clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie".

Earlier, the actor also shared a picture showcasing his father-daughter love to describe how he spent Christmas watching 'Lion King' with the toddler.

On a professional note, Dwayne Johnson announced him getting prepped to train for the long-anticipated DC film 'Black Adam', a few days ago. (ANI)

