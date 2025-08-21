New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, is all set to make its presence felt on one of the most celebrated stages of Punjabi cinema as the co-presenter of the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025, powered by Bhutani Group.

The grand event is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2025, in Mohali, Punjab, bringing together the finest talent from the Punjabi film industry for an evening of celebration, recognition, and entertainment.

As a co-presenter, EaseMyTrip will enjoy significant on-air and on-ground visibility throughout the event. Returning after an eight year gap, the Filmfare Awards Punjabi is one of the most prestigious platforms honouring excellence in Punjabi cinema, and this year's edition promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever.

The event will feature a dazzling red carpet, star-studded appearances, and a line-up of iconic live performances by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh, Satinder Sartaj, Neeru Bajwa, Sunanda Sharma, Bismil, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Soundarya, Simran Chaudhary, Himanshi Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.

Speaking on the association, Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, said: "EaseMyTrip has always been about making dreams and experiences come alive, and our association with the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 perfectly reflects our brand values of celebration, aspiration, and creating memorable journeys. We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious event that shines a spotlight on the vibrant world of Punjabi cinema."

On this partnership, Abhishek Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Force of Talent, said: "Curating the Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi co-presented by EaseMyTrip is both an honour and a responsibility that we take with great pride. Force of Talent brings its expertise in creating large-scale entertainment experiences, focusing on delivering a seamless, world-class production that celebrates Punjabi cinema through innovative show design and flawless artist coordination. We are committed to creating a night that will be magical for artists and fans alike."

As Bharat's own travel app, EaseMyTrip has partnered with Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 to celebrate India's cultural vibrancy. With this association, the company continues to explore innovative avenues that bridge travel, entertainment, and cultural engagement.

The 2025 edition of Filmfare Awards Punjabi will be staged at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. One can get exclusive filmfare deals on travel bookings from EaseMyTrip by using the code - EMTFILMFARE. (ANI)

