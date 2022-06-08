New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A day after celebrating her 47th birthday, producer Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday, left for Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara Swami.

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport before boarding the flight. In the image, she is seen donning an ethnic suit from her label EK. She wore a cotton white and pink suit.

On birthday, EktaA went to Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple in Mumbai and cut the cake with paps outside the shrine. In the viral pictures, she was seen dressed in a white kurta. Her hair was kept open and she had subtle makeup on her face.

She rose to fame with TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhau Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin and many more.

Along with the small screen, Ektaa has also tasted success in Bollywood, with productions such as The Dirty Picture, Ragini MMS, Veere Di Wedding and Dream Girl. And on her birthday, launched her ethnic wear line under the banner EK with the entertainment commerce platform Roposo.

Sharing the update, Ekta wrote, "This 7th of June is a day close to my heart, not just because it's my birthday but because it's the start of a new chapter in my life. A chapter that marks new beginnings.While the world around us has changed immensely, modern Indian women have managed to achieve a perfect balance between progress and tradition. We've evolved and grown but we've also stayed true to our roots. In my life too, from the stones that I wear on my fingers to the daily pujas at home, these practices allow me to centre myself in this rapidly evolving world."

She added, "It has been a lifelong dream to create something that perfectly captures this essence - which led to the launch of EK in December, last year. Today, I take another step to honor the modern Indian woman through the launch of the EK Ethnic Wear. Celebrating our native flora, we have the Charbagh collection that is all about flower inspired motifs. Keri collection is inspired by the traditional raw mango designs and Siyahi collection draws inspiration from our love for indigo. All of our collections are crafted with modern silhouettes for the women of today. EK Ethnic Wear is made for all you queens who rule our hearts and lives, so that you can dress to express because with EK Ethnic Wear, there is a feeling in every thread." (ANI)

