Los Angeles, Jun 7 (PTI) Actors Elisabeth Shue and John Ortiz have joined the cast of the upcoming movie adaptation of Daniel Kraus' novel, "Whalefall".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will also star Jane Levy and Emily Rudd. Directed by Brian Duffield, the film features Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin in the lead roles.

"Whalefall" revolves around a scuba diver in search of his deceased father's remains who gets swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.

The film is produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum.

Shue's latest work is "The Good Half". Directed by Robert Schwartzman , it released in 2024.

Ortiz featured in "The Madness" series. PTI

