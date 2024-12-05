Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Elizabeth Olsen, who is known for 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', and 'Avengers: Infinity War' is all set to join Julia Roberts in 'Panic Carefully', a new Warner Bros film that Sam Esmail will direct, reported Deadline.

The film's plot is still kept under wraps, however, it has been described as a paranoid thriller in the vein of Esmail's Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Mr Robot and 'The Silence of the Lambs'.

The film reunites Esmail and Roberts after their hugely successful apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel, which premiered on Netflix in November 2023 and is the streamer's fifth most popular English-language film of all time, with 143.4 million views.

Producers on 'Panic Carefully' include Esmail and Chad Hamilton for Email Corp., along with Scott Stuber, Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan. Kevin McCormick and Chrystal Li are overseeing the project for Warner Bros, with production to kick off in England in January.

Olsen had her debut film role in the thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011, for which she was acclaimed and nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award, reported Deadline.

Olsen gained recognition for her projects like Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), as well as the miniseries WandaVision (2021) and the second season of What If...? (2023). She also starred in Godzilla (2014), the mystery film Wind River (2017), and the dramas Ingrid Goes West (2017) and His Three Daughters (2024).

Elizabeth Olsen was also seen in a 2024 science fiction thriller film, 'The Assessment', written by Dave Thomas, Nell Garfath-Cox and John Donnelly and directed by Fleur Fortune. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024. (ANI)

