On Elton John's 77th birthday, his husband, David Furnish, penned a heartfelt note for the musician on social media. On Monday, David uploaded a cool, fun picture of the music legend wearing his signature, stylish sunglasses- a pair of rose gold lenses- and holding a miniature figurine of his head in his mouth. In the caption, the filmmaker opens up about his love for Elton, who celebrated his birthday on March 25. "Happy Birthday to my irrepressible husband @eltonjohn. You are the best father, hardest working artist and musician, bountiful humanitarian, loving partner, and most loyal friend. Wishing you the healthiest and happiest 77th birthday. Love you forever, David xoxo," he captioned the post. Elton John Birthday: 5 Iconic Looks of the Legendary Singer That Are Just a Vibe in Itself (View Pics).

Moved by David's gesture, Elton said, "I love you and am so incredibly lucky to have you in my life, thank you for everything." The film producer also shared the tribute on his Instagram Story, adding an additional happy birthday message and an illustration of John dressed in his classic Dodgers Stadium ensemble. Elton and David are parents of two boys. The "Rocket Man" singer and the former advertising executive, who have been together for three decades, first became fathers when they welcomed their older son, Zachary, 13, in 2010 via surrogate. Son Elijah, 11, joined the family in 2013 via the same surrogate, People reported. Elton John Talks About His Final World Tour, ‘The Rocket Man’ Singer Says ‘It Was Magical’.

View David Furnish's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish)

When same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014, John and David officially got married in Windsor, England, with Zachary and Elijah serving as their ring bearers. "Our little ring bearers are fast asleep, and their shoes are polished and ready for tomorrow's celebration," John wrote on Instagram ahead of the big day. During a 2016 The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, the "Tiny Dancer" singer described his kids with David as "the greatest thing in our lives."