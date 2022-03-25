We dont think this man needs any kind of introduction but if you have been living under the rock and don't know who Elton John is, then you are missing out on something really iconic. Elton, ohn is one of the most successful artists of all time. Everyone from the people from the 80s to people from the newer generations has heard Elton's song and have a favourite. From a Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player to a Leather Jacket, people love Elton's music even now. The Lockdown Sessions: Elton John Announces New Album Featuring Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Others.

Apart from his work in the music world, Elton also has been involved in the fight against AIDS since the late 1980s. He spoke about his sexuality openly and has never shied away from making honest remarks whenever necessary. It is known to all that John has a bold personality and he holds the badge of being the sassiest like a boss. Just like his electric songs, his bold personality and his witty remarks, John's sartorial choices have also been quite eclectic. He makes sure he makes heads turn whenever he steps out and that is something we absolutely love.

A look at his social media and you would easily see how he loves colours. While a nicely fit tuxedo is a popular choice for him, he makes sure he stands apart from everyone. From bright shades to some daring choices, Elton has done it all. Today as he celebrates his 76th birthday we take a look at some of these iconic looks to ring in the celebrations. Elton John Reveals He Loves Playing Board Games at Home with His Sons.

Take A Look:

Handsome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

He's Still Got It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Love The Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Your Next Styling Inspiration?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

The Best Look Award Goes too...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).