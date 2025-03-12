Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): The highly anticipated series 'Dexter: Resurrection' has added another big name to its cast.

Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, is set to appear in the upcoming show.

According to Deadline, Stonestreet will play a character named Al, who is believed to be a serial killer. He will be part of a four-episode guest arc. Other well-known actors, including Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris, are also set to appear in the show as possible serial killers.

The series will continue Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan story. The main cast includes David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and others.

Filming has been underway in New York since January, and the show is expected to be released in the summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, Deadline reported.

Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner, with Hall also serving as an executive producer. The series will feature Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega as directors.

Stonestreet, a two-time Emmy winner, is widely known for Modern Family and has also worked on The Santa Clauses, American Auto, and The Toy Box.

Earlier this month, Krysten Ritter joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection.

The actress will star in the Showtime series as a guest character named "Mia." No other details about the role have been revealed, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

Following the Dexter: New Blood revival series, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin launched last year and aired its finale last month. Original Sin became the most-streamed global original series for Showtime in 10 years, with its finale garnering 2.68M global viewers. (ANI)

