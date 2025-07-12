Los Angeles, Jul 12 (PTI) "Hanna" star Esme Creed-Miles has become the latest addition to the cast of Focus Features' film adaptation of the classic novel "Sense and Sensibility" from Jane Austen.

The 25-year-old actor, also known for "Silver Haze" and "The Doll Factory", will essay the role of Marianne Dashwood alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who portrays Elinor Dashwood, Marianne's older sister.

Also Read | Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Did the National-Level Tennis Player Want To Join Films? Her Music Video Collaborator Inam-Ul-Haq Speaks Out (Watch Video).

The film company announced the news on its Instagram handle on Friday. The post featured the scripts of both actors. The following slide had Creed-Miles holding the novel. "The Marianne to our Elinor," read the caption.

The project is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner under the production banner Working Title Films. Alongside India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Also Read | 'She Belongs to the Streets': Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Slammed for Saying She Is Proud of Women Who 'Monetise Their Sexuality' (Watch Video).

"Sense and Sensibility" was published in 1811 and has been adapted into films and television series numerous times.

The plot revolves around two sisters, who navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty after they are forced to leave their family estate in Sussex.

Some of the notable previous adaptations include the 1995 romantic thriller from Ang Lee, starring Emma Thompson as Elinor and Kate Winslet as Marianne.

The book was also adapted into a miniseries in 2008, featuring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield as Elinor and Marianne. PTI

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)