Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Ethan Embry, who is known for his roles in 'Empire Records', 'Can't Hardly Wait', 'Sweet Home Alabama', and others has joined the cast of 'Scream 7'.

He will star alongside legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, reported Deadline.

Also Read | 'Genie, Make a Wish': Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy Reunite for Magical Rom-Com About Their Conflicts Over Three Wishes; Here Are a Few Reasons Why You Need This Netflix K-Drama.

Details regarding the plot of Spyglass and Paramount Pictures' sequel film are under wraps.

'Scream 7' is an upcoming slasher film that is a sequel to Scream VI (2023) and the seventh instalment in the Scream film series, as per the outlet.

Also Read | World Cancer Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sonali Bendre, B-Town Celebs Who Inspired Millions With Their Cancer Battles.

The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Roger L. Jackson reprising their roles from previous films, along with Isabel May and Joel McHale. It is directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson and written by Guy Busick, from a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick.

The long-running horror franchise has four film films including Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scream 4 (2011) directed by the late Wes Craven. It relaunched with the fifth instalment, Scream, in 2022, per the outlet.

Embry will next be seen in the independent films Alma and the Wolf and The Gymnast. He recently starred in Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated First Man for Universal. Prior credits include Blindspotting, Last Seen Alive, Can't Hardly Wait, Empire Records and Sweet Home Alabama, reported Deadline.

Embry had a guest role as Carter on 'The Walking Dead'. Embry was also seen in a recurring role as Coyote Bergstein on Grace and Frankie on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)