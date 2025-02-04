Well, K-dramas and fantasy worlds share a special bond, don’t they? This time, it’s a genie ready to grant Bae Suzy three wishes. Expect magic, love, comedy, and a whole lot of drama in Genie, Make A Wish! Get ready to see the sparks fly as Kim Woo Bin and Suzy reunite in this enchanting series that promises plenty of laughs, heart, and a sprinkle of magic. Written by Kim Eun Sook (the genius behind Heirs and The Glory), the show introduces us to Jinn (played by Kim Woo Bin), a sassy genie who wakes up after a thousand-year nap — only to meet Ka Young (played by Bae Suzy), a woman emotionally detached and stuck living under her grandmother’s strict rules. Kim Woo Bin Talks About Upcoming Sci-Fi Film Alienoid and How His Perspective on Acting Changed (Watch Video).

Cue chaos, comedy, and heartfelt moments as the two clash over three life-changing wishes. With a star-studded cast, including Ahn Eun Jin as the mysterious Mi Joo, Noh Sang Hyun as a shady building owner, and Go Kyu Pil playing Sayyid (who just happens to be a talking black jaguar), this series is shaping up to be pure K-drama gold.

Here Are 3 Reasons Why Genie, Make a Wish Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist:

Fans have waited since Uncontrollably Fond (2016) to see these two share the screen again. Their chemistry is bound to be electric.

Kim Woo Bin as a witty, slightly unhinged genie? Yes, please! Watching him navigate the modern world is guaranteed to deliver hilarious and heartwarming moments. Bae Suzy Birthday: From ‘While You Were Sleeping’ to ‘Donna’, Here Are a Few Unforgettable K-Drama and Movie Roles of the Singer-Actor That Will Make You Fall for Her.

With her track record of hits, you know this drama will be full of addictive plot twists and swoon-worthy moments.

Mark your calendars because Genie, Make A Wish is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ready to make your wish? Let's binge-watch this masterpiece together!

