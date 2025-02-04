World Cancer Day, observed every year on February 4, aims to raise awareness about cancer, early detection, and treatment. Many celebrities from B-town have battled cancer with strength and determination and have inspired millions with their journeys. From Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt, these actors have used their experiences to spread awareness and offer hope to others facing similar challenges. Hence, here are five Bollywood celebrities who bravely fought cancer and emerged stronger: World Cancer Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Cancer and Encourages Its Prevention.

Sonali Bendre

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer in 2018. She shared updates about her treatment in New York City, revealing that doctors gave her only a 30% chance of survival.

Sonali Bendre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the support of her family and friends, Sonali stayed positive and fought through chemotherapy. The actress was declared cancer-free in the year 2021.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt aka Munna Bhai, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2020 after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and underwent treatment in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt (Photo Credits: X)

Sanjay Dutt won his battle against cancer and was declared cancer-free in 2021.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 at the age of 42. The Mann actress sought treatment abroad, undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her experience led her to write a memoir, How Cancer Gave Me a New Life, where she shared how she found strength and hope during her journey.

Mahima Chaudhry

The Pardes actress shocked fans in 2022 when Anupam Kher revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. After going through chemotherapy and multiple treatments, Mahima successfully defeated cancer.

Mahima Chaudhry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She has since become a strong advocate for early detection and cancer awareness.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, a rare blood cancer affecting plasma cells.

Lisa Ray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Despite the seriousness of her condition, Lisa fought with determination and underwent intensive treatment. Today, she continues to spread awareness and inspire others with her story.