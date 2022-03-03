Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Actor Sydney Sweeney has put a ring on her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

According to People Magazine, news of their engagement came after the actor, 24, was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during a February 28 outing in Los Angeles.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series 'Euphoria', has been linked to Davino, 37, since 2018.

Though she has never publicly commented on their relationship, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions, including from their PDA-filled beach day in Hawaii in late 2020.

When she graced Cosmpolitan's cover for the first time in January, Sweeney spoke about her decision to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the outlet. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sweeney continued, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "

And when asked what qualities she looks for in a partner, the star said, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day." (ANI)

