Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Sushmita Sen's 28 years of Miss Universe win party clearly proves that she shares a special bond with model Rohman Shawl despite separation.

On Sunday, Sushmita posted a group picture from the bash hosted by her elder daughter Renee.

Also Read | The Storyteller: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain to Headline Satyajit Ray's Adaptation.

The image shows Sushmita in a black dress, seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and other friends. Renee is seen on the right while Rohman is seen in front, smiling for the camera.

"Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise and the memorable evening!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends...it couldn't have been better!!!#cherished," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates Anniversary of Debut Album ‘Sour’ with a Heartfelt Note on Instagram.

Fans became happy to see the former couple together.

"Good to see you still share a great bond @sushmitasen47 & @rohmanshawl..pls be back together. I adore you two together a lot," a social media user commented.

"Good to see you and Rohman together," another one wrote.

Sushmita and Rohman, who dated for three years, had met through Instagram DMs. However, on December 23, 2021, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Rohman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)