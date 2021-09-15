Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Tech giant Apple's idea of giving a Bollywood touch to the launch of one of its much-awaited smartphone series- iPhone 13 has taken social media into a frenzy.

After months of rumours and leaks, Apple held its highly-anticipated September event on Tuesday and unveiled a slew of products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, an all-new iPad mini, and more in California.

While the new tech developments and advancements in the new models took the front seat, it was the Bollywood twist used by the company that has taken social media ablaze.

At the Apple launch event Tuesday night, the company showcased a promotional video featuring the iconic RD Burman song 'Dum Maro Dum' that was originally sung by Asha Bhosle.

As per the viral videos, the song played in the ad is a modified version of the song.

Soon after the video went viral, Twitter was flooded with fans going gaga over the tech giant's idea of including the Bollywood twist in the promo.

'Ishq Vishk' director Ken Ghosh tweeted, "Did I just hear a #Dummarodum inspired tune at the iPhone launch? #iphone13series #iPhone #californiastreaming."

Another user commented, "Wow, it's really #DumMaroDum."

"Did anyone notice #iphone13's promo video music is modified version of popular Indian song #DumMaroDum?" commented another user.

One user wrote, "Nice to see legendary Bollywood song being used in the #iPhone13 commercial. #DumMaroDum."

While another user simply wrote, "Lage Raho RD #DumMaaroDum."

The company shared the video on YouTube with the iPhone 13 description that reads, "Featuring Water Resistance, Ceramic Shield, that's tougher than any smartphone glass. New Cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your videos and shifts focus automatically. Superfast 5G. The A15 Bionic chip. Even longer battery life. And improved Night mode."

The commercial video shared by Apple on YouTube shows a young delivery boy bustling through the city on his motorbike to deliver packages to customers. The recreated version of the iconic song plays in the background as he rides his bike while mapping the roads with his brand new iPhone 13. The man endures every challenge that comes his way to deliver the packages. (ANI)

