Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and penned an emotional note.

In the note, Farhan praised Lata Mangeshkar's singing skills and also recalled an anecdote that his father, Javed Akhtar had once shared with him.

Also Read | Death on the Nile Review: Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal’s Whodunnit Opens to Mixed Reception, Critics Say it Lacks Charm.

"Listening to Lata-ji's songs today and remembered dad telling me what a renowned classical musician once told him.. if you take a strand of hair and split it, then split it further and further, till it cannot be split anymore, that's how accurate Lata-ji's sur is. Pitch perfect," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Drives Away Monday Blues as He Gives Some Major Body Goals With His Chiselled Abs (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)