Death on the Nile is one of those films that you take a look at and wonder that how did they actually get her. Setting aside the long delays, the project has been shrouded in so much controversy. It's cast to say the least, has had some... well let's just say some colourful characters. From Letitia Wright nuking herself on Twitter by promoting anti vax beliefs to Armie Hammer's sexual assault controversy, the movie surely has had a hard time maintaining a good look. Death on the Nile Director Kenneth Branagh Opens Up About How Tonal Quality of Movies Are Changing With Times.

Death on the Nile is set to premiere in theatres on February 11 and reviews are finally starting to pour in. A sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile features a whole new cast with Kenneth Branagh returning as Detective Hercule Poirot. The movie has opened to quite the mixed reception, with many saying that it's better than the first film, while some are saying that it lacks charm. Check out some of the reviews down below. Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal Shares Stills From His Action Film Ahead of Its Release Next Week on February 11 (View Pics).

The Guardian: After one of these people is offed, the clockwork grinds into action, bringing up in due course more dead bodies like the ship’s paddlewheel, but there is no sense of crescendo and climax. Branagh brings something spirited and good-humoured to the role of Poirot, but the film’s attempt to create some romantic stirrings to go with the activities of those little grey cells is not very convincing.

IGN: It takes Death on the Nile far longer than it should to reach its most impactful moments, but actor-director Kenneth Branagh cares deeply enough about Detective Poirot to make it work. While serviceable as a murder mystery, and surprisingly plain as a story of opulence, the film ultimately succeeds when Branagh turns the camera away from the digital settings and occasionally fake supporting performances, and points it at himself.

Variety: There’s a movie not based on Agatha Christie that so channels her spirit it’s effectively the best Christie film in half a century: “Knives Out.” “Death on the Nile,” decent as it is, can’t touch that film’s fusion of wit, excitement, and old-school whodunit glee. That’s not really a knock on Branagh. It’s just that once you’ve experienced Agatha Christie 2.0, it’s hard to go back.

Indiewire: Expensive but never fancy, and solid enough to emit a faint whiff of sophistication, this entire project is powered by the same eccentric confidence that allows Branagh to play Hercule Poirot like a neutered Pepé le Pew. The director-star’s faith in the enduring sturdiness of Christie’s storytelling gives him permission to ease up on the throttle, cool it with the dutch angles, and let viewers get swept along the gentle currents of the Nile as Poirot surrenders to a natural force of a different kind.

The Hollywood Reporter: The film is satisfying enough, though more so as glossy, old-school entertainment than diabolically clever mystery. In gorgeous widescreen compositions, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukas’ camera prowls the elegant interiors and magnificent Egyptian settings with a needling purpose too often absent in plotting that should be tighter, more precision-tooled.

The Wrap: Branagh’s indulgences can grate, but you also sense how much he loves it all, which helps. It also helps that production designer Jim Clay’s elaborate recreations (of an age-specific steamer and Aswan’s Cataract Hotel) and Paco Delgado’s stylish period clothing make for steadily appealing visuals, and that the story is one of Christie’s more tantalizing, hot-tempered mysteries.

Los Angeles Times: Where the script remains most productively faithful to the book is in its atmosphere of lush, doomy romanticism; Jacqueline is far from the only character here grappling with the exquisite cruelties of l’amour fou. Although perhaps overripe with locally appropriate references to Antony and Cleopatra, the dialogue has its earnest charms.

