New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) on Wednesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in bringing together emerging and established designers from both India and Aotearoa (New Zealand).

According to a press release, the five-year agreement is designed "to provide world-class, inclusive, and sustainable opportunities for designers, enabling them to showcase their work on an international stage, connect with global audiences, and cultivate professional growth".

The MOU was signed in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Piyush Goyal, Commerce & Industry Minister, Government of India. It was signed by Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, and Feroz Ali, Chairman of NZFW.

Luxon said New Zealand has a growing global reputation across fashion and the creative arts, which he has been proud to showcase in India this week.

"The partnership between New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will help build valuable connections and collaboration between our two countries to drive the sustainable growth of our fashion industry," the New Zealand prime minister said in a statement.

Sethi said he is thrilled to announce this "historic partnership" between FDCI and NZFW.

"I am looking forward to this exchange with a country we have shared cordial ties with for so many years. We are grateful for the immense support and encouragement we have received from Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, over the years. This has helped us take our vision for the business of fashion to many countries globally. There is significant business being transacted across sectors in both India and New Zealand, and this agreement will ensure that fashion gets its rightful space in such a conducive environment," he said.

"This collaboration represents a significant step towards bringing together two vibrant fashion communities. We are excited to offer a platform for our designers to expand their horizons and to foster meaningful connections in the global fashion industry," added Ali.

The agreement, which will be reviewed annually, aims to drive innovation and growth in both India and New Zealand's fashion sectors. As part of this collaboration, both institutions will also promote their activities and achievements through their websites and social media platforms, enhancing their global presence and impact, the release further stated.

The MOU also outlines procedures for coordination and implementation of the agreement, ensuring seamless cooperation between the two parties, it added.

