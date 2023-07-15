Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): American actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a love story for the ages, but the couple's decision to never make their relationship official has been much criticised.

The Academy Award-winning actress revealed about her relationship with her long-time lover and why the couple never made their relationship official, Page Six Reported.

Also Read | Kohrra Review: Critics Hail Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti’s Netflix Series, Call It Powerful and Soul-Stirring Murder Mystery.

"Why should we?" Isn't that a more pertinent question?" She told Chris Wallace of CNN.

When Wallace asked her further, she claimed the couple had both experienced the fallout from a bad marriage.

Also Read | Kohrra Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Barun Sobti’s Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"When it doesn't work out, it ends up being big business," Hawn observed.

She was previously married to actor Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976, and then to singer Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982.

She added, “It’s always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children? How did you know that then?” “I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”

She continued, “I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There are all kinds of hurdles we go through. There are things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, and we agree on. So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”

Despite never getting married, the couple welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986.

The actor is also the mother of actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who have publicly claimed that they call Russell their ‘pa.’

Russell was previously married to actor Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)