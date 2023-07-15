Taking viewers on an immersive journey through the intricacies of a murder investigation, Kohrra, Netflix's latest crime drama set in the Punjab hinterland, delves into a captivating narrative. Directed by Randeep Jha, the series showcases the remarkable talents of Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, and Harleen Sethi. Kohrra Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Barun Sobti's Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Indian Express: Both history and geography are important indicators in Sudip Sharma’s atmospheric, beautifully-realised drama Kohrra which is as much a murder mystery as an incisive reading of contemporary Punjab and the Punjabi psyche.

India Today: Barun Sobti is outstanding as Garundi in Kohrra. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the world of television and film. His acting journey has witnessed a consistent growth since his debut, with each role contributing to his expanding range of skills and performances. After Asur, this is yet another feather on his cap.

Filmi Beat: Kohrra, which has been directed by Randeep Jha, focuses on how two police detectives probe the disturbing case of s bridegroom, who is dead days after he gets married. There's the added element of personal turmoil which acts as a speed breaker in the investigation. Is someone trying to sabotage the probe and save the culprits? The series promises to uncover the forces, that are hiding behind the fog of deceit, lies, and murder.

Kohrra is helmed by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma and features a stellar cast including Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, Amaninder Singh and Rachel Shelley.