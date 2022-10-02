New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The first teaser and poster of Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', which is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, have finally been unveiled on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, 'Adipurush' has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception.

Its almost 2-minute-long teaser is absolutely mesmerizing and exquisite. Prabhas looks stunningly perfectly in the role of lord Rama, who in the teaser is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Raavan in order to bring back his Sita (Kriti).

Though the teaser's CGI leaves much to be desired, it has captivating scenes from Ravan showing his 10 heads and Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka to Lord Rama walking the Ram Setu with his 'Vanar' sena.

Meanwhile, the film's first poster was also shared by Prabhas on his Instagram handle. In it, he as Lord Rama is seen kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it at the sky.

The upcoming mythological film is Om's new directorial venture after his last blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

'Adipurush', the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

