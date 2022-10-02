Television heartthrob Namish Taneja, well-known for such successful shows as Swaragini, Vidya, and Aye Mere Humsafar, is set to add a new feather to his hat. He is turning a rapper with an upcoming song - 'Kya Kar Rahi Hai Tu?' TV Actor Namish Taneja Hospitalised After Being Electrocuted During a Shooting Sequence.

Sharing what drew him towards rapping and when he decided to work on the song, the actor says, “Basically, it was not decided and it was never planned. A friend of mine, Anurag, who is from Delhi, once met me at a party. He was following me for a long time and he is a rapper. For a long time, he had been telling me that I do something for him. I told him that I am an actor and I have no clue and idea about all this. So, he said that we will just see and plan it out.” Aye Mere Humsafar: Namish Taneja to Play a Boy Next Door in Dangal TV Show.

The actor goes on to add, “Whatever I have said in the song, I always wanted to make a short film or a movie on those ideas in my future and I had this in my subconscious for a long time and I just shared this with him. I said, “I want to make a short film and I am pondering over it and have got nothing planned yet.” He said that we can also shoot a song in the film and I was like, “Yeah, let’s just try it. Then he asked me to share my thoughts and I shared my thoughts regarding the movie. I told him about my thought process regarding the movie and how do I think about things, people and also about my journey.”

He further adds, “I feel that life can end any moment so we should enjoy and stay happy and I kept going on and on about all these things. And that is when we decided to do this song.”

