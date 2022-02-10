The much-anticipated first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been unveiled and it is packed with equal parts dino action and nostalgia. The film, from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise that began in 2015.'Dominion' includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: First Look at Christ Pratt's Dinosaur Film Sees the Return of Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum! (Watch Video).

In the almost 3-minute trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily.

"Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster," Dern says in the trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. "We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it," says Goldblum.

Watch the Trailer:

Earlier, a prologue for 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which debuted in November 2021, gave a brief glimpse into this new, alarming landscape. In it, a massive T-rex wreaks havoc on a drive-in movie theater. Jurassic World Dominion: Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise Look Ready for Some Action in the New Poster (View Pic).

"It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time. There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs," Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

He wrote the film's script with Emily Carmichael, based on a story he developed with Derek Connolly. In November, Universal unveiled the first five minutes of the film, which depicts how one mosquito's actions millions of years earlier led to dinosaur resurrection in the modern day.

'Dominion' deals with the fallout from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018), which showed the destruction of the dinosaurs' home, Isla Nublar, and dinosaurs escaping into the modern world. (ANI)

