Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Hollywood director James Gray's semi-autobiographical drama 'Armageddon Time' will be released by American film production Focus features.

According to Deadline, 'Armageddon Time' will be released in limited theatres on October 28. The film will expand domestically on November 4 before going nationwide on the 11th.

Also Read | World Chocolate Day 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh – Glimpses of 5 Celebs Binge-Eating Chocolate Desserts.

Focus Features shared the 'Armageddon Time' release date update on their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Armageddon Time, written and directed by James Gray and starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins, will be in theatres on October 28th."

Along with James Gray's film other movies that are releasing on the weekend of the 28th include Roadside Attractions' timely drama Call Jane, about the Jane Collective's fight for women's rights, and Lionsgate's horror-thriller The Devil's Light. Pic will contend on the 4th with David O. Russell's Amsterdam, grappling on the 11th with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as per Deadline.

Also Read | The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Review: It's All Supes and No Heroes In the Highly Satisfying Conclusion of Antony Starr and Karl Urban's Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gray's upcoming movie which debuted to a seven-minute standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, is portrayed as a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film starring Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, Andrew Polk and Ryan Sell.

Gray helmed the film from his script. Produced by Anthony Katagas through his Keep Your Head banner, along with Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures banner, and Rodrigo Teixeira via his RT Features banner, with Lourenco Sant'anna, Alan Terpins, Marco Tulio Kehdi, Prodigo Films' Francisco Civita and Beto Gauss, and Gustavo Debs serving as executive producers, as per Deadline.

Focus has recently released titles including Downton Abbey: A New Era, Graham Moore's crime drama The Outfit, Robert Eggers' Viking revenge pic The Northman and Jim Archer's comedy Brian and Charles. Other upcoming releases from the company include the period dramedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (July 15), B.J. Novak's feature directorial debut Vengeance (July 29) and the megachurch comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (September 2). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)