Who doesn't like chocolate? Even if you don't like sweets, you might enjoy some dark chocolate. World Chocolate Day is celebrated on 7 July every year. Every day, around 1 billion people consume chocolate worldwide. Besides its great taste, it has various health benefits as well. Bollywood celebrities have to go through strict diet plans and follow workout routines but that does not stop our stars from devouring their favourite food. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty and Ranveer Singh are fond of chocolate and desserts made of it. Here’s a list of Bollywood stars who are obsessed with chocolates. World Chocolate Day 2022 Images and Messages: Send Wishes & Greetings To Celebrate the Special Day!

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika is a huge fan of dark chocolates and she has never shied away from confessing her love for chocolates. Looking by the 'Om Shanti Om' actor's Instagram account, Deepika never steps back to enjoy every bite of it whether it's a chocolate cake, a full-fledged chocolate dessert or a chocolate cookie.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The fact that Ranveer is obsessed with chocolate is well known. The 'Simmba' actor enjoys eating large quantities of chocolate spreads and never goes a day without doing so. If you look at Ranveer's Instagram account, you'll see that the actor adores Nutella.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in everything and loves every minute of it despite following strict workout regimens. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actor was once caught binging on a chocolate cake that her sister Karisma Kapoor had baked.

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Unquestionably one of Bollywood's fittest actors is Shilpa Shetty. The 'Hungama 2' actor is known for her Sunday binges. Shilpa frequently treats her cheat meals with the same seriousness as her exercises. She is seen enjoying tempting chocolate fudge cake.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Eating Chocolate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is another openly admitted dessert snob who occasionally lets her guard down and indulges in the food she actually enjoys. She frequently bakes mouthwatering chocolate chip cookies for her husband Anand Ahuja and posts sneak peeks on Instagram.