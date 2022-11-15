Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): 'Phone Booth' star Svetlana Efremova has joined the star cast of the upcoming fourth season of the space drama series 'For All Mankind' as a series regular.

According to Deadline, 'For All Mankind', a film by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, considers what may have transpired if the world space race had continued indefinitely. In the aspirational universe depicted in the television series, the USSR goes to the moon before the US and where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the epicentre of extraordinary events as seen through the lens of an alternate history timeline.

The third season moved the action to the early 1990s and featured a race to Mars, a brand-new planetary frontier. The Red Planet was chosen as the next front in the Space Race, bringing with it not just the United States and the Soviet Union but also an unexpected third party with much to prove and much more at risk. As their goals for Mars clash and their allegiances are put to the test, the characters find themselves in a pressure cooker that builds to a dramatic finish.

Irina Morozova, a senior Soviet official, will be portrayed by Efremova.

As per a report by Deadline, Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, and Coral Pea are all part of the season three ensemble cast along with Wrenn Schmidt. Season four's growing cast also includes previously unannounced newcomers Tyler Rushing, Toby Kebbell, and Daniel Stern, as well as returning actors Maria Mashkova, Dimiter Marinov, and Salvador Chacon.

Along with showrunners Nedivi and Wolpert, Maril Davis, David Weddle, and Bradley Thompson, Moore serves as an executive producer. Sony Pictures Television is the company behind For All Mankind.

In the Netflix series 'Spinning Out', Efremova most recently appeared alongside January Jones. (ANI)

