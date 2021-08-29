Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who starred opposite Paul Rudd in 'Our Idiot Brother' was found dead on Saturday (local time) after being reported missing from his university. He was 19.

As per TMZ, Matthew's college authorities confirmed his death with an announcement, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

The officials did not disclose the cause of death or whether any criminal activity is suspected.

According to TMZ, Matthew was reported missing late Wednesday after failing to return to his dorm room on Tuesday night.

Cops told TMZ that Matthew was last seen walking away from his dorm at 8:11 PM Tuesday, wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers.

The authorities told that Matthew went to classes Monday and Tuesday but he did not return on Wednesday.

Apart from 'Our Idiot Brother', the former actor starred in an episode of 'As the World Turns' and 'Frequency'. He also appeared in the 2016 TV movie, 'Chad: An American Boy'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)