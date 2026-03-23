Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): At a time when '90s nostalgia continues to dominate pop culture, Lisa Kudrow is offering a measured and thoughtful perspective on the decade that helped define her career.

Speaking at the world premiere of 'The Comeback' season 3 during SXSW in Austin, Texas, the actor shared mixed feelings about the resurgence of interest in the era, as reported by People magazine.

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Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends', addressed the ongoing fascination with the 1990s in an interview with People magazine.

While acknowledging the cyclical nature of cultural trends, she pointed out the complexities that could come with revisiting the past.

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"Oh, well, the first part, that younger people are interested, I mean it happens every 20 to 30 years anyway, so yeah, it's time," Kudrow said.

However, she also expressed caution about how the decade is being remembered. "But it also reminds me of the misinterpretation or the interpretation of history, it's really, it's not reliable reporting and I think should remind us unless you were there, you don't, you don't really know," she added.

Kudrow's portrayal of the eccentric and beloved Phoebe Buffay between 1994 and 2004 made her one of the defining faces of the decade, alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

The ensemble reunited in 2021 for 'Friends: The Reunion,' revisiting iconic sets and reflecting on their shared experiences.

At the time, LeBlanc noted, "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off." Kudrow agreed, describing the reunion as "Yeah, emotional," as quoted by People magazine.

Beyond nostalgia, Kudrow also shared her thoughts on where Phoebe might be today, imagining the character settled in Connecticut with Mike, played by Paul Rudd.

In an interview with People magazine, she envisioned Phoebe as being deeply involved in her children's lives, working in arts education and advocating for individuality.

Now, Kudrow is turning her focus to the return of 'The Comeback', where she reprises her role as Valerie Cherish, a struggling sitcom actress navigating the evolving entertainment landscape.

Originally premiering in 2005 and revived in 2014, the series returns for a third season more than a decade later.

The new season places Valerie in the modern era, tackling themes such as social media relevance and industry shifts.

Set against the backdrop of the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, the storyline also touches on concerns about artificial intelligence in Hollywood, with Fran Drescher appearing as herself to warn, "AI is coming after all of us."

Kudrow indicated that this chapter may mark the end of Valerie Cherish's journey.

"We need to say 'third and final,' " she told The Hollywood Reporter in an earlier interview, adding, "I don't know if I'll want to do it again in 10 years, so let's be done, that way no one is asking what's next or whether we will even want to do more."

She added, "The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It's a trilogy, and this is the end."

Season 3 of 'The Comeback' premieres on March 22 at 10:30 pm ET. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)