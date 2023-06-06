Mumbai (Maharashtra) June 5 (ANI): An actor who became a household name with his portrayal of Shakuni mama in the mythological drama 'Mahabharat', Gufi Paintal is no more with us. With his acting skills, he left an everlasting mark on people's minds.

The veteran actor passed away on June 5 and he was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai as his near and dear ones bid an emotional farewell. Celebs like Punit Issar, Pankaj Dheer, Deepak Parashar, Rajesh Puri and Surendra Pal attended the last rites of Gufi Paintal.

Apart from acting, he also made his mark as a casting director, assistant director, production manager, and director. In 1975, the veteran actor debuted in the film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. After a couple of years, he was seen in 'Dillagi' and 'Des Pardes'.

His brother and popular comedian Kanwarjit Paintal remembered him as an outstanding performer and actor.

He told ANI, "My brother, who was like a father, has gone now. What should I say about such an actor who made his name and left a mark on people's hearts? Shakuni will definitely be remembered whenever there is talk of 'Mahabharat'. He was a good man and a brilliant actor. May God rest his soul in peace."

Actor Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, "Forever the indelible Shakuni Mama from our childhood days...such stellar contribution to the Indian cinematic landscape. Prayers and strength to the family. Rest in peace Gufi Paintal ji #RIPGufiPaintal"

Actor Kishwer Merchantt also posted on her Instagram stories, "I share a very special bond with the Paintals. Gufi uncle I have some wonderful memories of you, even though I had not spoken to u since a long time, every time I would bump into u, aap itne pyaar se milte the mujhe. Thank u for the memories and the genuine and happy smile every time. Rest in peace. Prayers and strength to the entire family to deal with this precious loss."

TV actor Nilu Kohli also shared on her Instagram handle, "Another legend leaves us. Your contribution to the world of TV will never be forgotten. May your journey ahead be full of light. Heartfelt condolence to the family."

Paintal was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. A few days back, his brother told ANI about his deteriorating health condition.

He told ANI, "Gufi ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems." Paintal asked to pray for his health. He is admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, Andheri West.

He acted in both TV shows and films. He was seen in 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among other shows. He made his debut with the 1975 film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Later, he appeared in other films, including 'Dillagi', 'Desh Pardesh', and 'Suhaag'.

Gufi Paintal was also seen in TV shows, such as 'CID', and 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai' and 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' and he directed a film titled 'Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu'.

The veteran actor is not more, however, Kanwarjit Paintal rightly said that whenever people will talk about 'Mahabharat', he will be remembered as Shakuni mama. (ANI)

