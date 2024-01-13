New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Muti-talented actor Konkona Sensharma has also showcased her directorial abilities in projects like 'A Death in the Gunj' and 'The Mirror'.

Be it as an actor or as a director, Konkana focuses on several social issues and her unrestricted film selection, which is filled with challenging topics, has gained her significant awards.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Konkana opened up on making political statements through her films. "The ones which I have directed, I think it's very clear, the issues I am speaking of, on class, politics, desire or you know the mental health or toxic masculinity those things are very evident in the 'Death in the Gunj' and 'Mirror'. Those kind of politics is very evident in that sense."

The 'Wake Up Sid' actor, who has starred in hard-hitting films like 'The Rapist' and 'Mr and Mrs Iyer', talked about her mother - actor-director-writer Aparna Sen and how she used to write about current affairs and social issues.

Konkana told ANI, "When I was growing up, my mum I think she had largely transitioned into being a director and editor of a women's magazine. There was a very popular women's magazine and she used to write editorials herself on all kinds of current affairs and women's issues."

Asked if she (Aparna Sen) was politically active, Konkana said, "Ya...she thinks about issues and she writes about whatever she feels strongly about. So I did not actually see the years of her being a mainstream commercial actress."

Aparna Sen has done among others films like Ghawre Bairey Aaj (The Home and the World, Today), Parama and Sati.

The actor said that not many people are aware that her granduncle was Jibanananda Das. "...He was a very well-known poet. Most people don't know it. Also, they were in Brahmo Samaj which was a reform movement...my great-grandparents were missionaries."

Konkona is currently seen in the crime thriller series 'Killer Soup' which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona) a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.'Killer Soup' is currently streaming on OTT platform Netflix. (ANI)

