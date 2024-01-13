Singer-actress Selena Gomez is a true fan of Ariana Grande’s music. The Only Murders in the Building actress (31) made a guest DJ appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 and gushed about how the "Thank U, Next" singer (30) has a catalogue of songs that always put her in a great mood. Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted, Faces Over Three Years Behind Bars for Persistent Home Invasions.

Before playing Grande's 2019 single "7 Rings", Selena confessed, “Here’s another song I love, Ariana Grande. I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana,” reports ‘People’ magazine. “I feel so empowered, and I think she is incredible, and I just have so much fun,” the Rare Beauty founder continued of her fellow pop star.

Selena Gomez on Ariana Grande’s Music:

Selena Gomez Says Ariana Grande's Music Makes Her Feel 'So Empowered': 'I Think She’s Incredible' https://t.co/gR5tFwQtuU — People (@people) January 12, 2024

“I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time, and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she’s amazing.” As per ‘People’, more than three years after Ariana Grande released her latest album "Positions", the "Wicked" star returned Friday with a high-energy new single, ‘Yes, And?’ with an accompanying music video.

Ahead of the song's release, the "Dangerous Woman" hitmaker shared a fun teaser on Instagram showing several people gossiping about her comeback. “Real exclusive, typical Ari”, one said, while another added, “I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimetres higher.” Ariana Grande Gives Sneak Peek Of New Album, Check Out Her Latest Instagram Post!

As others joined in to discuss rumours surrounding Grande, who's dating actor Ethan Slater, another individual said: "Well, I read it on the internet, so it must be true.” Earlier this week, Gomez revealed in an Instagram Story that she was taking a break from social media "for a while" and “focusing on what really matters.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2024 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).