Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): It's just June, only half of the year is over and it seems like this year has come with many blessings for actor Ram Charan and his family.

Firstly, his film 'RRR' won an Oscar earlier in March which gained him a lot of popularity worldwide and now the actor has finally become a father.

On Tuesday, the actor and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child, a baby girl in Hyderabad.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed ANI that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival. "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apolllo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

The couple has still not shared any post regarding their newborn. But her proud grandfather and Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed Charan and Upasana's baby girl with a cute nickname.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy at the arrival of the little princess.

He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1671005792965902337

He also got emotional while expressing his excitement about the arrival of Charan and Upasana's daughter.

The Megastar arrived at Apollo Hospital to meet his little princess and spoke to the media in Telugu.

He said, "Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a girl child. We are very happy. Girl child birth is very precious. We pray to Anjaneya Swamy as she is born on Tuesday and we believe that she is a very precious gift."

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin.

After being married for 11 years, the two announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Charan's fans also welcomed his daughter with a grand celebration outside the hospital.

Fans celebrated this occasion by cutting a huge cake with 'Congratulations' written on it outside Apollo Hospital. They also flew a bunch of red balloons and danced on dhol beats.

Earlier in March, Ram Charan's period action drama film RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar Best Original Song.

Expressing gratitude and thankfulness, Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

He wrote, " RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1635151004298772480

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

"Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipliguni & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!" the note further read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan, will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

