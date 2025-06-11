Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film "Sardaarji 3," reportedly for featuring Pakistani artistes.

Amid the border tensions, speculation over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir being part of the Punjabi movie gathered storm two days ago.

After Dosanjh shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, some people speculated that one of the women in the photos is Hania and that the T-shirt worn by the actor seemed to have Hania's face printed on it.

A day later, Dosanjh posted an Instagram Story showing the actual design of the T-shirt, which does not feature Hania but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" fame.

In a letter issued to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, FWICE requested the film certification body to refrain from granting a certificate to Dosanjh-starrer film as it involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.

"In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry), prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, and the parallel stance adopted by FWICE, we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations before proceeding with certification,” the letter read.

"We appreciate CBFC's impartial and rigorous certification process and trust that you will give due consideration to this request,"" it said.

Sardaar ji 3 is set to release on June 27.

"Abir Gulaal," a Hindi film featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan in the lead, will not be released in India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that happened in April this year. The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, was set to make its debut in Indian cinemas on May 9.

