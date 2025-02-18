Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Chhaava".

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama stars Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, it released in theatres on February 14.

In a statement, the federation authorities said they have written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis to grant tax exemption to the film.

"We appeal that the movie reaches a wider audience as the legacy and courage of this great Maratha king should be known to the generations to come. Our government strongly believes in ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah', and this movie portrays exactly the same sentiments through the life story of the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"FWICE has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadanvis and appealed to him to grant tax exemption to the Hindi film ‘Chhaava'. We strongly believe that the movie should reach people not only in Maharashtra but across the nation,” the statement from FWICE read.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of "Chhaava" stands at Rs 195.60 crore. Produced by Maddock Films, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna.

