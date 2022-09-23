Critically-acclaimed series Reservation Dogs will return for a third season on streaming platform Hulu, FX Network has announced. The development comes as the series, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, is still airing its second season. Season two will conclude on September 28. The third season is expected to debut in 2023. House of the Dragon 2: Game of Thrones Prequel Series Gets Renewed for Another Season.

Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX, said the network is proud to partner with Hulu to order a third season featuring an amazing cast. Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi," Grad said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Variety.

The series centres on four Native American teenagers, played by D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, coming of age on a reservation in Oklahoma. According to FX, every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. Harjo said he couldn't be more proud of the show that he created with his friend Waititi.

"It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez," the series co-creator added. Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth are part of the ensemble cast.

Harjo and Waititi serve as executive producers along with Garret Basch. Harjo also serves as showrunner and director on the show. FX Productions is the studio. Reservation Dogs is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

