Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Hannah Waddingham has joined the high-flying cast of Ryan Gosling's adventure feature 'The Fall Guy.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is listed on the cast list for the Universal film, which is based on the 1980s television series, along with Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke. The action extravaganza, which is currently filming in Australia, is being directed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.

Also Read | Hera Pheri 3 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter After Akshay Kumar Exits and Kartik Aaryan Enters the Franchise (View Tweets).

Unlike the original Lee Majors-starring show from the 1980s, this one doesn't center on a stuntman who also works as a bounty hunter. The Drew Pearce-penned script instead centers on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who unexpectedly finds himself back on set with the star (Taylor-Johnson) he previously doubled for and who later replaced him. The star has vanished, though, which is the wrinkle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham will take on the role of the stunt-filled film's producer in this problematic situation.

Also Read | Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Confirms Backing Out of the Film Due to Creative Differences, Says ‘Was Not Satisfied With the Script’.

The stuntman's best friend is played by Duke, the movie star's assistant is played by Hsu, and the prosthetic makeup artist with a romantic history with the stuntman is played by Blunt.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch, through their 87North shingle, are producing. Along with Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady, Gosling is also producing.

Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz will work together as executive producers. The project is being managed by Universal's executive VP of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret.

Waddingham's portrayal of Rebecca Welton, the club's owner and head coach played by Jason Sudeikis' Lasso, earned her an Emmy. Her two Critics' Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Award for the outstanding ensemble were earned for the part.

Waddingham also stars in Netflix's Sex Education and London's West End and recently joined the voice cast of Garfield, which includes a host of A-list talent. She was also spotted in Hocus Pocus 2, which has grown to be the most popular film on Disney Plus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)