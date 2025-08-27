Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Television actress Rashmi Desai brought Lord Ganesha home as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today, August 27.

Speaking to ANI, the actress shared how deeply the festival is connected to her family and how they have been following eco-friendly practices for many years.

Rashmi said that Ganesh Chaturthi is always celebrated with great enthusiasm in her household. She added that preparations for the festival begin "nearly a month and a half in advance."

"Ganpati is always celebrated with full enthusiasm, and at our place, we've been welcoming Bappa for over 18 years now, so it holds a very special place in our hearts. The excitement begins nearly a month and a half in advance, deciding how the decorations should be, what kind of idol to bring, and so on."

The actress also spoke about her preference for celebrating the festival in an "eco-friendly" manner and shared how this choice was influenced by what she witnessed growing up. She further emphasised that for her, devotion is not about the size or grandeur of the idol but the purity of faith.

"Eco-friendly prasad, eco-friendly celebrations, and eco-friendly idols have always been my first choice because, since childhood, I've seen idols being immersed in ways that didn't feel respectful," Rashmi recalled.

"So ever since eco-friendly Ganesha idols became available, we've only brought those home. And when it comes to rituals and devotion -- I believe it's all about our feelings and intentions, not how grand or elaborate the idols look," she added.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

